Rare football shirt pop-up shop coming to Birmingham

Up to date shirts are also included

National, rare and retro shirts will be featured at Mystery Football’s event, featuring products from more than 30 countries and 50 leagues.

The event, running from October 19 to 22 at Bullring and Grand Central is the first of its kind for the Droitwich Spa-based business.

Founder and managing director Matt Cole established the brand in late 2020.

He said: “We have more than 10,000 shirts in our warehouse and from this stock we’re hand-picking the very best products to bring to our first-ever pop-up event. We have a range of 2023-2024 shirts available too, including Manchester City, Palermo, Borussia Dortmund and more.

“We offer fans an easy and exciting way to build their collections, and we’ve built a passionate community which spans the nation. People of all ages love the surprise element of the Mystery Boxes – generally they mean someone could get a football shirt from any club, in any league, from any country.

“But customers can also choose from a current season box, a national team box, or a premium box which comes with a football scarf. The normal shirts we sell are from the past six-to-seven seasons and the retro shirts span the 90s and 2000s.