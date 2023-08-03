Three of the world's premier drinks brands have created a trio of top garden terraces in Birmingham

The Grand Hotel's terrace

With space at a premium three venues have utilised their rooftops and terraces to give customers who like to look down on people a choice of high society hang outs.

Colmore Row's reinvigorated gem The Grand Hotel now has a new outdoor space which feels hidden away despite being overlooked by hotel rooms on all four sides.

The Garden Terrace opened in June but is already proving popular with those who lay their head on their own pillow and not the just the preserve of hotel guests.

High-end Italian gin Malfy are not backward in coming forward, they describe themselves as 'the essence of La Dolce Vita'. However, they have partnered with The Grand to create the perfect place to enjoy a gin and tonic. Malfy's flavours Con Limone, Gin Rosa, Con Arancia and Originale are all made in Moncalieri, Northern Italy. Not the Amalfi Coast, however, Beefeater gin is not made in the Tower of London either, but the Sicilian orange infused Con Arancia with tonic is the best G+T I can remember having in Birmingham.

Flora fans will delight in the thoughtful blend of botany which, all important to some, is a sun trap at the right time of day.

The Garden Terrace is the pride and joy of the Grand Hotel's German general manager Peter Kienast. The Teutonic urbane sophisticate refers to the rooftop garden as "his" terrace, and one Saturday afternoon as the rain pelted on both our heads as he looked skyward he seemed genuienly sad his current guests would not experience Brum's slice of Amalfy coastline due to the constant deluge.

Considering the Grand includes one of the country's finest Victorian ballrooms, chic French cocktail bar Madeleine and New York Diner Isaacs, Peter's pride in his rooftop garden really showed a professional person touch which so many corporate hotels lack.

A conversation with Peter, a true citizen of the world, and hearing why he chose to manage our restored landmark hotel after its £50 million restoration, actually made me proud of good ole Brum.

Grand General Manager Peter Kienast

Across pigeon park and a few canals, on the other side of town, French Champagne brand Lanson has chosen another outdoor terrace to attract those who like finer things in life.

Just like The Grand Hotel, Bistro Pierre's home is Grade II listed building. The French restaurant's terrace, now sponsored by Lanson Champagne, was also opened to the public in June.

Overlooking the Mailbox and canal boat basin, the terrace allows you to feel part of the hustle and bustle of the city, but safely high enough not to actually be bothered by the hustlers and bustlers.

Decked out tastefully, with a blaze of colour from pink roses (plastic, totally understandable) amid the greenery of robust plants and bushes, the terrace feels very much part of the popular bistro but also with its very own style. And though outdoor, is not a sanctuary for smokers.

The Lanson cushions will get many an enviable glance, and management will be very pleased the terrace is not accessible to the public.

Champagne Lanson's terrace at Bistro Pierre

One of the classic Houses of Champagne, Lanson was founded in 1760 and was a favourite of the Queen, according the "by appointment..." coat of arms on its labelling. The contract to supply Buckingham Palace is nothing to sniff at, however, Lanson's global prestige and coffers are greatly improved by another partnership - Wimbledon. Lanson is the only Champagne served at the All England Club, and a cork-popping 17,000 bottles of this finite product of France is drunk each tournament.

Lanson having a permanent home in Birmingham, certainly feels like a feather in the cap of the city's hospitality offering.

Nick White, CEO of Bistrot Pierre, said: “We’re very excited to be partnering with Champagne Lanson this summer to launch the Canal Side Terrace. This stunning new space is the perfect location for visitors to slow down, enjoy quality time together and, most importantly, sip a delicious glass of fizz.

“This is a great opportunity to partner with an historic French brand which champions the same ethos a Bistrot Pierre – authenticity, elegance and celebrating moments together.”

Meanwhile, towering above both The Grand and Bistro Pierre, and well everything else until London one way and Manchester is Orelle, the French restaurant which is attracting those who like their head in the clouds.

The premier tipple which has gone up in the world with this partnership is Tanquerary gin. However, those without a head for heights will be relieved the summer terrace is very much on ground, on Colmore Row.

Orelle's summer terrace

The terrace boasts a cocktail menu created by Orelle’s in house mixologists using Tanquerary'sn six signature flavours, London Dry Gin, Nº Ten Gin, Flor De Sevilla Distilled Gin, Blackcurrant Royale Distilled Gin, Rangpur Lime Distilled Gin and 0.0%.

Made in Scotland, each of their flavours are created by double distilling grain with selected botanicals added during the second distillation. The full Tanqueray selection will be served on the terrace.