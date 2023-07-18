Alexander Stadium was revamped before the 2022 Commonwealth Games and could be called into service if required for a future Games

The 2022 Games in the city saw millions of people descend on Birmingham and other parts of the region to watch the different sports and to take in the atmosphere of the Games.

The streets of Wolverhampton and Dudley had the eyes of the world of them during the Cycling Time Trial, while Sandwell hosted the most gold medal events at the purpose-built Aquatics Centre, the only newly built venue.

The effective organisation and delivery of the Games last summer meant the event came in under budget, with the remaining £70 million into the region used to enhance the legacy and ensure the benefits continue their positive impact for many years to come.

This included sports clubs being gifted equipment, projects and organisations receiving much-needed funding and the Sandwell Aquatics Centre completing its third phase to become a modern, all-purpose venue for the public which is set to open on Monday, July 24.

Now, after news of 2026 hosts Victoria in Australia announcing it was withdrawing as hosts, citing rising costs, there has been talk of whether Birmingham could step up as hosts, having taken over from Durban in 2017 as hosts following the South African city having its hosting city status stripped.

A leading Birmingham City University (BCU) academic said the phenomenal success of the 2022 Commonwealth Games and feelgood factor experienced by so many could result in calls for Birmingham to step in to host the sporting showpiece.

Dr Steven McCabe, Associate Professor and political economist at BCU, said he believes a number of obstacles may prove insurmountable as the search begins for a new 2026 host, including the European Athletics Championships and costs currently being incurred by the city council.

He said: "Notwithstanding the financial impediments, there is the matter of the 2026 European Athletics Championships at Alexander Stadium that summer as would the city really want to host the Commonwealth Games in the same year.

“Given the phenomenal success of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the feelgood factor experienced by so many during them, when the weather was magnificent, some residents may believe hosting both events during the summer of 2026 would be worth the inevitable additional cost.

“Though the 2022 Games officially cost £788 million, by judicious use of existing facilities with only an aquatics centre being built in Sandwell, there was a significant underspend. Many other venues outside the city were used in 2022 which eased the financial burden.

“Regardless of the costs of venues, hosting any major tournament requires vast expense and effort, including security and disruption, which runs to tens of millions of pounds.

“Whether Birmingham, a city dogged by a deficit of almost £1 billion from a mismanaged equal pay claim and failed IT system, would welcome even more costs is debatable.

“Birmingham’s taxpayers, pretty hard pressed at present, would undoubtedly balk at the prospect of another hit due to hosting the Commonwealth Games so soon after the last one.

“Arguments about the economic gain to the city will likely not cut it with families who are struggling to pay their bills either.

“Little wonder that West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, when asked about the prospect of hosting the Games again in 2026, sounded uncharacteristically unenthusiastic."

Mr Street himself took to Twitter to say that the Games had been a success in Birmingham and encouraged other UK regions to bid for the Games.

He said: "When Durban gave up on the 2022 Commonwealth Games, we seized our moment

"It wasn’t easy, but my gosh was it worth it. Record tourist numbers & investment, and a city re-born

"We proved it can be done, so I’d tell any UK region to go for it and bring the Games home again."

Any UK offer to step in as hosts of the 2026 Commonwealth Games would be listened to, according to the chief executive of the event's organising body.

The Australian state of Victoria announced it was withdrawing as hosts on Tuesday, citing rising costs.

Katie Sadleir, the chief executive of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), said her organisation was "open" to discussions with all members with a view to replacing Victoria as hosts - including the UK.

She told the PA news agency: "The UK are fantastic hosts and we would be very open to having a conversation with them about it, if that's something they would be interested in doing."