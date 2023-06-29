E-scooters expected to be made available again in the West Midlands from July

The West Midlands Mayor was asked when scooters-for-hire would return at a neighbourhood forum meeting in Moseley yesterday, Tuesday June 27.

The Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) contract with Swedish scooter brand Voi came to an end in March and the public body chose to pause procurement for the new contract amid safety concerns.

In April it was announced that British company Beryl had won the new contract which would be integrated with the West Midlands Cycle Hire scheme, allowing users to access both services via the same app.

An inquest into the death of 12 year old Mustafa Nadeem, who was killed while riding a Voi e-scooter which crashed into a bus last December, will take place on Thursday, June 29. Mr Street said no announcement would be made on dates until after that has been heard.

Mr Street said: “There was very unfortunately a boy killed on an e-scooter in Bordersley Green last year who was 12 years old.

“So, an inquest into his death is this week. It’s very important that we hear the evidence that comes out there.”

Mr Street said, subject to improved safety arrangements with the new operators, the scooters are due to return in mid to late July.