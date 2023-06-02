Dramatic footage released as firefighters battle blaze at two-storey residential building

Dozens of firefighters battled a fire at a large, two-storey residential building in Birmingham.

Around 30 firefighters tackled a fire off Belgrave Middleway in the Highgate area of Birmingham. Photo: WMFS
A number of cars were parked nearby and two people were led to safety.

It happened at Kemble Croft at around 4.45pm on Thursday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 4.45pm on Thursday, we responded to a fire in Kemble Croft/Belgravia Close, off Belgrave Middleway in the Highgate area of Birmingham.

"Five fire engines, a 4x4 Brigade Response Vehicle and around 30 firefighters attended, from a number of city fire stations.

"A hydraulic aerial platform and a drone team were also mobilised.

"The fire involved a large, two-storey residential building, with a number of cars parked nearby.

"Hose reels and a main jet were used to tackle the fire.

"We also requested the support of police, ambulance and city council colleagues at the scene."

