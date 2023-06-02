Dramatic footage released as firefighters battle blaze at two-storey residential building

A number of cars were parked nearby and two people were led to safety.
It happened at Kemble Croft at around 4.45pm on Thursday.
A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 4.45pm on Thursday, we responded to a fire in Kemble Croft/Belgravia Close, off Belgrave Middleway in the Highgate area of Birmingham.
"Five fire engines, a 4x4 Brigade Response Vehicle and around 30 firefighters attended, from a number of city fire stations.
"A hydraulic aerial platform and a drone team were also mobilised.
"The fire involved a large, two-storey residential building, with a number of cars parked nearby.
"Hose reels and a main jet were used to tackle the fire.
"We also requested the support of police, ambulance and city council colleagues at the scene."
UPDATE: We are now scaling down our resources at the scene of a fire in #Birmingham, from which one of our drone teams sent these images.— West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) June 1, 2023
Firefighters have led two people to safety, and everyone has been accounted for.
More on our website: https://t.co/RZU1Eo1tbe pic.twitter.com/KbrUcOhdT2