New deputy chief constable sworn in by West Midlands Police

The new Deputy Chief Constable Scott Green has been officially sworn in by West Midlands Police. Photo: West Midlands Police

New Deputy Chief Constable, Scott Green, was sworn in as a West Midlands Police officer on Monday as he was welcomed to the force by colleagues.

Deputy Chief Constable Green has moved from Greater Manchester Police where he was an Assistant Chief Constable and his appointment followed a rigorous selection process.

He said: “This is an exciting time to join West Midlands Police as we embed our new local policing operating model, with more officers now dedicated to working in local communities to prevent and solve crime and tackle the issues that really matter to people.

“I am looking forward to working together with the talented teams across the force, our partners and local businesses, to steer a renewed focus on driving down crime and disorder and improving service and outcomes for the public.”