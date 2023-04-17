Notification Settings

New deputy chief constable sworn in by West Midlands Police

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished: Last Updated: Comments

The newest member of the leadership of the region's police force has been officially welcomed.

The new Deputy Chief Constable Scott Green has been officially sworn in by West Midlands Police. Photo: West Midlands Police
New Deputy Chief Constable, Scott Green, was sworn in as a West Midlands Police officer on Monday as he was welcomed to the force by colleagues.

Deputy Chief Constable Green has moved from Greater Manchester Police where he was an Assistant Chief Constable and his appointment followed a rigorous selection process.

He said: “This is an exciting time to join West Midlands Police as we embed our new local policing operating model, with more officers now dedicated to working in local communities to prevent and solve crime and tackle the issues that really matter to people.

“I am looking forward to working together with the talented teams across the force, our partners and local businesses, to steer a renewed focus on driving down crime and disorder and improving service and outcomes for the public.”

West Midlands Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “Scott brings a wealth of experience to this role which will be key to helping us fulfil our ambition of being recognised as a police service that is big enough to cope with everything that is asked of us, whilst showing we are small enough to care about the things that really matter to our communities.”

