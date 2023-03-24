Notification Settings

Online fashion retailer SHEIN bringing pop-up to Birmingham for this weekend only

By Eleanor Lawson

The online global fashion company SHEIN is in Birmingham for this weekend only with a pop-up experience.

The Shein pop-up shop is in the Bullring for this weekend only.
Taking place in the Bullring from Friday to Sunday, the pop-up will allow people to browse and buy the fashion giant's newly launched pieces.

Items on sale will include statement partywear, spring staples, and new-in swimwear.

A spokesperson for SHEIN said: "SHEIN are passionate about connecting with their loyal brand following and are pleased to be able to offer their customers the opportunity to immerse themselves in a brand experience in person for a limited time. Stay tuned for future pop-up news from SHEIN this year!"

Discover the pop-up at SU739 Upper Mall East, The Bullring.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

