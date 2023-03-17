Plans to transform John Lewis above Birmingham's New Street station into drum-shaped building are agreed

CGI showing external views of the drum Picture Credit: Hammerson

A Labour councillor has also criticised “failing” Tory Mayor Andy Street for his association with the short-lived department store.

New retail venture the ‘Drum’ – named after the distinctive cylindrical shape of the building – will replace John Lewis which closed in 2020 after five years.

The building is set to rise above Grand Central and its four floors will be home to offices, a gym, a food market, a restaurant and bar, a cycle hub and events space, all topped off with a roof garden and bar.

Planning documents show property developer Hammerson wants to retain much of the original retail structure and hopes to complete the work by 2025.

Birmingham City Council’s planning committee met this morning to consider the application.

Councillor Lee Marsham took the opportunity to denounce ex-John Lewis boss Andy Street who recently revealed he is running for mayor again in 2024.

Three Labour candidates are challenging Mr Street: Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster, Victim’s Commissioner Nicky Brennan, and newcomer, ex-PwC partner, Richard Parker.

Councillor Marsham said: “The demise of the former John Lewis store is heavily associated with our failing Tory Mayor Andy Street and Hammersons are literally bailing Street out with the proposed Drum, which is an exciting, sustainable, multi use scheme, fit for the world we now live in with a wonderful nod to our heritage.”

The mayor was contacted but had no comment to add.

In a design and access statement, a representative for Hammerson said: “The proposed development seeks to repurpose what is currently an existing vacant, yet prominent building within the city centre and to bring it back into viable economic use as a high-quality and attractive building with ancillary uses which are considered in keeping with and complementary to the site’s surroundings, including New Street Station.

“Hammerson, as part of The Grand Central Ltd. Partnership, owns the site, which has remained vacant following the decision by John Lewis to permanently close the store during the height of the pandemic in 2020.