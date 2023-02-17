Flybe employees may take legal action after finding out they had lost their jobs on Zoom call

A Flybe aircraft.

They found out on a company Zoom call that they had lost their jobs.

Law firm Aticus, which has a specialist employment team, has been contacted by around a dozen people, including staff who had worked at Flybe’s headquarters at Birmingham Airport.

It has offered initial advice regarding a protective award claim against the airline.

If they pursue a claim and are successful, those involved in the legal challenge will receive up to eight weeks’ worth of pay in compensation, with a cap of £571 per week.

Edward Judge from Aticus Law said: “We have now been contacted by a number of individuals who have been affected by job losses following the recent collapse of Flybe, and from what we understand to date they were made aware of the redundancies over Zoom.

“Sadly, in the current economic climate, it is not unusual to read about companies going into administration. The travel industry in particular has been hard hit by the pandemic, and the cost of living crisis.

“However, what is worrying that despite these businesses being fully aware of their legal obligation to enter into fair consultation over redundancies, that process seems to be bypassed entirely time and time again.

“Instead, staff are told that they have lost their jobs with immediate effect. The individuals who have reached out to us for advice regarding their rights are understandably very anxious and concerned about what the future has in store for them.”