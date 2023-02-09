West Midlands buses could come back under local control for the first time in nearly 40 years

The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) has commenced a ‘bus franchising assessment’ to determine if it should take over running the bus network from private companies.

If pursued, this arrangement would be similar to how buses in the capital are run by Transport for London.

The WMCA would be in charge of: which places are connected by the network, the cost of fares and driver pay, among other details which for most of the last few decades have been decided by private firms.

The news comes after years of declining bus use, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, a nationwide shortage of drivers, and 26 recent cuts to routes in the region.

Since Covid, the government has provided short term pots of funding to support bus delivery but it is not clear whether this will continue beyond April.

At a transport scrutiny sub-committee on Monday, Transport for West Midlands’ Head of Network Transformation, Steve Hayes, outlined some potential challenges of franchising.

He said: “I liken this to getting a new computer games console for Christmas and then not having any money to buy any games.

“It’s all very well having the powers to do some of this stuff but, actually, we need to think about how will we fund it going forward?

“We need to think about who owns the fleet and who owns the depots and actually, if we were to go out and start asking operators to bid for contracts today, there’s only about one operator in the region who will be able to bid for anything substantial – National Express.

The decision to commence a bus franchising assessment was supported by the WMCA board in January 2022 when risks to the future of the region’s bus delivery were noted.

Consultants have been hired to support the assessment which will run until June 2024 when the results will be considered by the WMCA and Mayor Andy Street.

TfWM’s Director of Integrated Transport Services Pete Bond explained these consultants were needed to ensure expertise around bus regulation was available to avoid potential legal challenges by operators if franchising is pursued.

Last year a High Court judge rejected claims by bus firms Stagecoach and Rotala that plans by Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to franchise buses were “irrational” and “unlawful”.

Currently the WMCA is operating an ‘enhanced partnership’ with bus companies which places legal obligations on firms to deliver certain commitments.

This has included freezing bus fares for three years from April 2022, increasing the number of concessions and simplifying bus tickets to encourage more users.

However, Mr Hayes explained that although there is, “lots and lots we can do in partnership…in reality, delivering some of those things on the ground is proving quite challenging.”