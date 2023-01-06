Dozens of firefighters tackle major blaze at Birmingham scrap yard

West Midlands Fire Service are at Adderley Street in Deritend, with 10 fire engines currently working to control the fire.
Residents being urged to keep their windows and doors shut.
Emergency crews say they'll be there for some considerable time, and to avoid the area where possible as roads are closed.
Crews will be at Adderley Street, Deritend for some considerable time. If local please keep doors and windows closed and avoid the area as roads are closed. pic.twitter.com/J0IPIiuEHP— West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) January 6, 2023
There is currently an ongoing incident in Deritend, Birmingham involving a scrap yard. We have 10 appliances and over 50 firefighters in attendance. please avoid the area where possible. pic.twitter.com/obsSxfvdL5— West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) January 6, 2023