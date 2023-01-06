Notification Settings

Dozens of firefighters tackle major blaze at Birmingham scrap yard

BirminghamPublished: Comments

More than 50 firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a scrap yard in Birmingham.

Crews will be at Adderley Street, Deritend for some time
West Midlands Fire Service are at Adderley Street in Deritend, with 10 fire engines currently working to control the fire.

Residents being urged to keep their windows and doors shut.

Emergency crews say they'll be there for some considerable time, and to avoid the area where possible as roads are closed.

