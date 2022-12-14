Six-year-old boy still fighting for his life after Solihull lake tragedy

Police officers lay bouquets at the scene

Three boys, aged 11, ten and eight suffered cardiac arrests and died after plunging into icy water at Babbs Mill Park, in Kingshurst.

West Midlands Police confirmed a fourth boy who was pulled from the lake was today still in hospital and in a critical condition.

A carpet of flowers has been left outside the park in Kingshurst as the community tries to come to terms with the tragedy.

Emergency services also paid tribute to the boys and left flowers at the scene.

Balloons and a memorial has also been created to the victims who have been called "the Babbs Mill Boys".

Birmingham City FC manager John Eustace, who is from Solihull, also laid a wreath to pay tribute to the boys.