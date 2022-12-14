Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Six-year-old boy still fighting for his life after Solihull lake tragedy

By Adam SmithBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

A six-year-old boy remains in a critical condition in hospital after the Solihull lake tragedy on Sunday.

Police officers lay bouquets at the scene
Police officers lay bouquets at the scene

Three boys, aged 11, ten and eight suffered cardiac arrests and died after plunging into icy water at Babbs Mill Park, in Kingshurst.

West Midlands Police confirmed a fourth boy who was pulled from the lake was today still in hospital and in a critical condition.

A carpet of flowers has been left outside the park in Kingshurst as the community tries to come to terms with the tragedy.

Emergency services also paid tribute to the boys and left flowers at the scene.

Balloons and a memorial has also been created to the victims who have been called "the Babbs Mill Boys".

Birmingham City FC manager John Eustace, who is from Solihull, also laid a wreath to pay tribute to the boys.

There remains a police cordon around the lake today.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News