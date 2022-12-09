Volunteers needed to plant 17,000 trees for Commonwealth Games legacy

Volunteers planting trees for the new forest

Volunteers are needed in the Cole Valley on Wednesday, December 14 between 9am and 4pm as the company continues to help leave a carbon neutral legacy for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

A total of 95 acres of forest has already been planted at sites in South Birmingham, Solihull, Wombourne, Walsall and Newark, with Cole Valley’s Commonwealth Forest being the second planted in conjunction with Birmingham City Council.

Dr Jodie Rettino, Severn Trent’s Catchment Management and Biodiversity Lead said: “We’d love to see as many people as possible join us in Cole Valley for a fun day of planting. These sites will be incredibly important – not only will they provide a carbon neutral legacy following the Games, these new green spaces will feature native UK grown broadleaf species and will increase resilience across the region against the threats of climate change and nature loss.

“If you can’t make this planting day, please do still register to be notified of upcoming planting days taking place early next year – we’d love to see you there.”

Cllr Majid Mahmood, Cabinet Member for Environment at Birmingham City Council, said: "Trees have such a key role to play in the health and well-being of people in our city.

"Projects like this are fantastic because they are enhancing our green infrastructure and showing just how the wonderful Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games were about much more than just 11 days of unforgettable sport."

Severn Trent is also offering landowners the chance to contribute to the Commonwealth Forest through its free Commonwealth Forest Offer.