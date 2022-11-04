Notification Settings

Man fighting for his life after suffering 'medical emergency' in Birmingham

By Lisa O'Brien

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering a 'medical emergency' in a city centre.

The NCP car parking building off Dalton Street. Photo: Google
Police cordoned off the NCP Londonderry House car park in Birmingham on Friday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service found bystanders giving the man CPR in Dalton Street just after 6am.

Paramedics administered advanced life support at the scene.

The man was then taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

The scene was cordoned off by police for a number of hours as inquiries were carried out.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 6.11am to reports of a medical emergency on Dalton Street in Birmingham.

"Two ambulances attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a man in a critical condition being cared for by bystanders at the scene.

"He received advanced life support from ambulance staff at the scene and was conveyed to hospital for further assessment."

West Midlands Police has been contacted for further details.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

