Police renew appeal to find man wanted in connection with teenager's death

Ishmael Farquharson, aged 33, is believed to have been involved in the death of 16-year-old Sekou Doucoure in Birmingham in July 2021.

Sekou was discovered seriously injured on July 12 and despite the best efforts of officers and paramedics nothing could be done to save him.

Last year, two men, aged 19 and 18, were jailed for the manslaughter of Sekou.

Ishmael Farquharson

However, West Midlands Police is still urging anyone with information on Farquharson’s whereabouts to get in touch.

Paying tribute to her son, Sekou’s mother said: “Sekou was a 16-year-old boy who loved his family and loved football.

"He gave a different perspective on life and inspired people around him to be the best they can be and to follow whatever religion they wanted.

“He was quite talented in many regards when it came to his academics and especially when it came to sports and football.

Sekou Doucoure

"Despite his shortcomings everybody that was close to him can vouch for the fact that he would help anyone that was around him despite the severity of the problem and the extent to which it could affect him negatively. Words cannot truly express what kind of person he was.

“He was a good boy and son who would do anything for anyone. He is sorely missed by all the family particularly his sisters, brother and mom.”

Detective Sergeant Chris Brown, from force CID, said: “We are urging anyone with information on Farquharson’s whereabouts to get in touch.

“If you see Farquharson or know where he is, you must not approach him, but get in touch immediately.”

Information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.