Two arrests after man dies and two people taken to hospital following crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The crash, involving a black Honda Civic and another car, happened at the junction of Ward End Road and Drews Lane in Ward End, Birmingham at around 6pm on Monday.

Eight other people were also assessed by medics following the collision, with two of them taken to hospital.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent four ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor, two critical care paramedics and the trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the scene.

West Midlands Police were called to the scene and found one of the cars on its side with eight people inside, including one man in a critical condition.

The collision happened on the junction of Drews Lane and Ward End Road. Photo: Google Street Map

The man, who is believed to have been in his 20s, was removed from the car with help from West Midlands Fire Service and given advanced life support by ambulance crews, but died at the scene.

Two men from the same car were treated for injuries not believed to be serious and were conveyed to Heartlands Hospital for further treatment, while two adults and three children from the other car were assessed by medics at the scene.

It was confirmed by West Midlands Police that two 22-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, with one currently in custody and the other receiving hospital treatment at present.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've made two arrests after a man has tragically died following a collision in Ward End, Birmingham.

"We were called to the junction of Ward End Road and Drews Lane at just 6pm yesterday after a black Honda Civic was in collision with another car.

"Despite the best efforts of emergency services an occupant from the Honda - a man in his 20s - was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends and we'll be doing all we can to support them during this terrible time.

"Although others were injured they were fortunately not life-threatening injuries.

"Two men - both aged 22 - have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

"One is currently in custody for questioning and other is receiving hospital treatment. He will be spoken to in due course.

"We're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and has not already spoken to us.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has any dashcam footage which could assist our investigation.

"You can contact us via live chat on our website, quoting log 3400 of 6/5/24 or email investigators direct at sciu@westmidlands.police.uk."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found one of the cars had ended up on its side and there were eight patients.

“A man in the first car was found in a critical condition.

“After being removed from the vehicle with the assistance of fire colleagues, ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support.

“Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“Two men from the same car were treated for injuries not believed to be serious and both were conveyed on blue lights to Heartlands Hospital for further treatment.

“Five patients from the second car – two adults and three children – were assessed but did not require treatment and so were given self-care advice and discharged at the scene.

“A ninth patient, not involved in the collision, was assessed by medics but did not require hospital treatment and was discharged at the scene."