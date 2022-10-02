Notification Settings

Full Schedule of Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham

By Mark Morris

The Tory Party Conference begins in Birmingham today amid a major cost of living crisis and in the wake of a mini budget that was not well received.

West Midlands mayor Andy Street is set to speak today (Sunday October 2) on the main stage.
The conference catchline is "getting Britain moving to deliver more jobs and higher wages" and we're about to hear how they plan to achieve those admirable goals.

"Getting Britain Moving!" the conference catchline can be seen at the bottom of this poster, published on Instagram on October 1.

The conference will open later with tributes to the late Queen.

We'll then hear speeches from West Midlands mayor Andy Street, as well as Tory heavyweights Penny Mordaunt and Secretary of Defence Ben Wallace.

The real political meat, however, comes on Monday when Kwasi Kwarteng addresses members, and on Wednesday when Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers the final leader’s speech.

While there are plenty of fringe and training events over next few days, below is a list of the main speakers on the main stage on each day, according to the official agenda. The order of the speakers isn't given.

CPC22 Agenda

Sunday 2nd October

Hall 1 (16.00 – 18.00): Delivering for the Nation

  • Tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

  • Penny Mordaunt, Leader of the House of Commons

  • Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands

  • Jake Berry, Chairman of the Conservative Party

  • Chris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

  • Douglas Ross, Leader of the Scottish Conservative Party

  • Andrew RT Davies, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd

  • Robert Buckland, Secretary of State for Wales

  • Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence

Monday 3rd October

Hall 1 (16.00 – 18.00): Delivering a Growing Economy

  • Kwasi Kwarteng, The Chancellor of the Exchequer

  • Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

  • Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of State for International Trade

  • Ranil Jayawardena, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

  • Chloe Smith, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

  • Jacob Rees-Mogg Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Tuesday 4th October

Hall 1 (16.00 – 18.00): Delivering Better Public Services

  • Kit Malthouse, Secretary of State for Education

  • Thérèse Coffey, Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

  • Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Secretary of State for Transport

  • Brandon Lewis, Secretary of State for Justice

  • Suella Braverman, Home Secretary

Foreign Affairs

  • James Cleverly, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs

Wednesday 5th October

Hall 1, 10.00 – 12.00: Getting Britain Moving

  • Jake Berry, Chairman of the Conservative Party

  • Nadhim Zahawi, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and Minister for Equalities

  • Liz Truss, The Prime Minister and Leader of the Conservative Party.

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

