Full advice for holidaymakers travelling to Birmingham Airport this weekend as major motorway is closed

As we reported yesterday, a stretch of the motorway near the airport will be completely closed this weekend, as two new bridges are being installed.

It's part of a long-term scheme to upgrade Junction 6 with a new junction (5a).

Below is all the information you'll need if you're going on holiday from Birmingham International Airport this weekend and might be affected by the closure.

Two bridges are being installed this weekend (Photo courtesy: National Highways: West Midlands).

What's happening on the M42?

National Highways are upgrading the M42 Junction 6 to "enable better movement of traffic on and off the A45."

Believe it or not, this is actually to support "access to Birmingham International Airport and train station" as well as "preparing capacity for the new HS2 station."

In order to achieve those goals, the agency is creating a new junction on the M42 and "building a dual carriageway between this new junction and Clock Interchange."

What's happening this weekend?

The create a new junction (5a), National Highways need to install two new bridges across the M42.

In June, they completed the preparatory work "to harden the central reservation around the location of the junction" which will enable them to move the bridges into position.

They're closing the M42 in both directions between junctions 5 and 6 from 10pm on Friday (September 30) to 5am on Monday (October 3) so they can complete the bridge lift and installation safely.

They say that once the bridges over the motorway are in place, they can "begin construction at Solihull Road and Junction 5a.

The work being carried out near Birmingham International Airport.

Advice for motorists travelling to the airport

If you're travelling northbound on the M42, you will need to follow the diversion route via the A45, as detailed in the below map.

If you're travelling southbound, you will be able to leave the M42 at Junction 6. However, National Highways: West Midlands advise that all traffic will be doing the same you'll have to allow "plenty of extra travel time."

A map detailing the diversion route so you can plan ahead.

There are going to be delays for those travelling on and around the M42, and drivers are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys across the board.

If possible, National Highways recommend "considering alternative routes if possible."

Additional advice

Transport for West Midlands are recommending drivers do the following:

Plan ahead and leave more time for your journey. If you travel, you’ll need more time for your journey to take account of changes and diversions.

Could you change the time of your journey? Avoid travelling during peak times wherever possible. Plan ahead, check timetables or apps and leave more time for your journey as services will be busier.