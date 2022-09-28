Notification Settings

Holidaymakers beware! M42 near Birmingham Airport closed in both directions this weekend

By Mark Morris
Published: 2022-09-28

People going on holiday this weekend might want to take notice of a major road closure near Birmingham Airport.

The M42 near Birmingham Airport will be closed this weekend.
The M42 will be closed in both directions between Junctions 5 and 6 from 9pm on Friday September 30 to 6am on Monday October 3.

These junctions are close to Birmingham Airport.

According to Birmingham Airport, the road will be shut due to roadworks.

"National Highways West Midlands is making vital upgrades to M42 Junction 6 to improve traffic movement on and off the A45," the airport said on social media.

National Highways references a "bridge installation" in their information on the works.

"M42 both directions jct 5 to jct 6 weekend lane closure with carriageway and associated slip road closures for new bridge installation," the agency's website says.

Whatever the reason, it's going to be more difficult to get to the airport this weekend.

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

