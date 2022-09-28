Holidaymakers beware! M42 near Birmingham Airport closed in both directions this weekend

The M42 near Birmingham Airport will be closed this weekend.

The M42 will be closed in both directions between Junctions 5 and 6 from 9pm on Friday September 30 to 6am on Monday October 3.

These junctions are close to Birmingham Airport.

According to Birmingham Airport, the road will be shut due to roadworks.

"National Highways West Midlands is making vital upgrades to M42 Junction 6 to improve traffic movement on and off the A45," the airport said on social media.

National Highways references a "bridge installation" in their information on the works.

"M42 both directions jct 5 to jct 6 weekend lane closure with carriageway and associated slip road closures for new bridge installation," the agency's website says.

Whatever the reason, it's going to be more difficult to get to the airport this weekend.