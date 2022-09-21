Notification Settings

Blow torch used in roof repair work caused major fire at a wedding venue

By Nathan Rowe

A﻿ blow torch being used in roof repair work sparked a major fire at a wedding venue, West Midlands Fire Service has said.

Images from the scene, credit: Majid Khan
Images from the scene, credit: Majid Khan

More than 100 firefighters rushed to the scene of the blaze at The New Bingley Hall in Hockley Circus, Birmingham, on Wednesday afternoon.

Video footage from the scene showed black smoke pouring out of the top of the building, and locals were asked to avoid the area.

The blaze, which took place at around 4.15pm, was on the roof of the wedding venue – with 15 fire engines called to the scene.

Investigators have concluded that the "most likely cause of the fire was heat from a blowtorch being used to repair a roof."

The New Bingley Hall describes itself as the "biggest and boldest venue in the West Midlands" which caters for Asian weddings, birthday celebrations and corporate events.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

