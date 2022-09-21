Blow torch used in roof repair work caused major fire at a wedding venue

Images from the scene, credit: Majid Khan

More than 100 firefighters rushed to the scene of the blaze at The New Bingley Hall in Hockley Circus, Birmingham, on Wednesday afternoon.

Video footage from the scene showed black smoke pouring out of the top of the building, and locals were asked to avoid the area.

The blaze, which took place at around 4.15pm, was on the roof of the wedding venue – with 15 fire engines called to the scene.

Investigators have concluded that the "most likely cause of the fire was heat from a blowtorch being used to repair a roof."