'We don't have enough to survive' - G4S security staff out in force for second week of striking in the hopes of getting better pay

The striking group have come out in force with representatives of GMB Union to picket the city centre's Jobcentre off Temple Street, and have said they will not stop until their needs are met by the security firm.

The workers have been in a dispute with G4S for three years and are still unhappy with the current compromises offered to them by the firm after years of negotiating and a multi-billion pound buy-out.

According to Reuters, the G4S takeover battle came to an end in 2021, after a majority of the security company's shareholders accepted a £3.8billion pound ($5.28billion) offer from US rival Allied Universal.

The walk-out on today will be followed by action on May 20, 28 and 29.

Steadman Green, 59, is leading the strike for the second week in a row and claims they will continue until a 'fair deal' is agreed on

Speaking today, one of the group's leaders', Steadman Green, 56, said: "We're here for a second week in a row, and we'll be here every week until we're listened to.

"We still have not heard anything from G4S in response to last week protests, which is disappointing.

"The thing is that we're not asking for a lot and ignoring us wont solve the problem, so we hope G4S we'll take us seriously.

"The more exposure we get the better, so it's important that we keep up the fight and don't quieten down until we're at the table with them hashing out a new deal."

The group striking today is as big as it was last week so momentum is not slowing down, but a deal is yet to be struck between the disgruntled workers and their employer.

Last week the G4S said that it was 'disappointed' that GMB had 'refused' to accept an 'improved' offer from it, while GMB argued that G4S is 'unwilling' to offer the workers a 'proper living wage'.

The protestors in Wolverhampton join over 1,000 security employees who all keep the peace at job centres across the country, and together with the GMB union have staged mass walkouts in a move to put pressure on G4S executives to pay them a 'proper wage.'

Security staff from G4S claim they are being made to work on minimum wage and are yet to be offered a 'reasonable' increase for the work they do

Winston Green, 59, has been working for G4S for 16 years and claims he has had to work on crutches while going through a knee replacement

Wolverhampton local, Winston Goldson, 59, who has lived in the city throughout his whole life and ha worked for G4S for almost two decades said there is 'no appreciation' for how dangerous the job can be for them.

While striking today, he said: "We take abuse constantly, the company does not appreciate what we do for them.

"The last seven weeks I have been having an operation on my knee and have still had to go into work because otherwise I can't pay my rent.

"I live on my own and every time i get paid the wages go straight out, we don't have enough to survive".

Eamon O’Hearn, GMB national officer, said: “These security guards work hard in a difficult, demanding and often dangerous job.

“They deserve a proper, living wage for what they do.

“G4S seem unwilling to provide that, so workers are taking matters into their own hands.”

When approached by the Express & Star, G4S said it had made 12 previous pay offers to GMB including one that was back dated 6.5 per cent and further increases on average of 9.3 per cent in Dec 2023 to reinstate all differentials including 23 pence above minimum wage.

A spokesperson for the company said: "The safety of our officers is of utmost importance to G4S and any assault on our security officers is not tolerated. Such incidents are referred to the police to support further prosecution."

"We're disappointed that the GMB have refused to take our improved pay offer to their members. We are continuing to try to reach an amicable agreement, and have implemented contingency plans to minimise disruption to our customers.”

A DWP spokesperson said: “DWP payments are not affected by the strike action by external G4S staff who work in our Jobcentres and most sites remain open. If a site is closed, we are contacting customers if appointments need to be rescheduled or moved to alternative locations.”