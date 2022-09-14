Birmingham Airport parking company blames glitch after customers quoted £8,000 for a space

Airparks Shortrun have been quoting customers over £8,000 for four days of parking

Airparks Shortrun, which runs off-site parking near Birmingham Airport, has been quoting customers an eye-watering £8,638 to park their car for four days.

However, the company has blamed to a website glitch for the astronomical price, saying it's not accurate.

A passenger asked Birmingham Airport why the parking charge was so high.

@bhx_official can you please explain why its 8k for 4 days parking .. pic.twitter.com/zWJKQOjCLK — MICHAEL FELTON (@DJFELTON1983) September 14, 2022

In response the airport said: "Airparks are an off site parking provider, please contact them directly regarding this."

Airparks Shortrun was contacted to find out why the price is so high. A spokesperson said: "This price is not correct. We usually charge £20 per day - this is a problem with the website and we are not charging £8,638 to customers."