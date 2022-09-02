Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police searching for missing man who may have travelled to Walsall

By Mark MorrisBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a man's welfare after he went missing from Birmingham and may have travelled to Black Country.

Scott may have travelled to Walsall.
Scott may have travelled to Walsall.

Officers said in their appeal on social media that the 36-year-old man, named only as Scott, is believed to be in his car - a "red Seat Ibiza."

He is 6ft 4ins tall with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Scott reportedly has links to Stockland Green and Kingstanding but "may have travelled to Walsall."

Scott may have travelled to Walsall.

Police are urging people to call them via 999 if they have any information on Scott's whereabouts quoting RID: 994775.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Walsall
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News