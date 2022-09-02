Police searching for missing man who may have travelled to Walsall

Officers said in their appeal on social media that the 36-year-old man, named only as Scott, is believed to be in his car - a "red Seat Ibiza."
He is 6ft 4ins tall with short brown hair and blue eyes.
Scott reportedly has links to Stockland Green and Kingstanding but "may have travelled to Walsall."
Police are urging people to call them via 999 if they have any information on Scott's whereabouts quoting RID: 994775.
#MISSING | Have you seen Scott who has gone #missing from #Birmingham?— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) September 1, 2022
The 36-year-old is believed to be in his car, a red Seat Ibiza registration EJ62 UFM.
Scott has links to #StocklandGreen and #Kingstanding but may have travelled to #Walsall. pic.twitter.com/ekMLbE1RXV