The bank holiday traffic warning could affect travelling football fans.

An estimated 15 million leisure trips are planned for this weekend, with the AA issuing the alert because 45 per cent of UK drivers are expected to embark on at least one non-commuting journey between Friday and Monday.

Families returning from summer holidays before the start of the new school year will battle for road space with festival-goers and people embarking on day trips.

The M6 - M42 interchange in Birmingham is expected to among the busiest roads, and those heading north on the M6 are also likely to be affected.

Other predicted traffic hotspots include the M4/M5 interchange near Bristol; the M1 between the M25 and Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire; and the M62 between Liverpool and Manchester.

Events taking place this weekend include Reading and Leeds Festivals, the closing weekend of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, an England v South Africa cricket Test match in Manchester.

There's also a full programme of football fixtures - West Brom are away at Huddersfield on Saturday meaning travelling fans should probably allow extra time for the journey; Wolves host Newcastle on Sunday; Walsall have Grimsby Town at home in the 3 o'clock kick off on Saturday; and Aston Villa host West Ham on Sunday.

In Shropshire, Shrewsbury are away at Bristol Rovers meaning travelling fans will have a busier-than-usual journey; and Telford face Southport away on Saturday meaning travelling fans will be affected by the traffic warning, before hosting Buxton on the Monday.

Travelling Wolves fans.

The AA expects leisure traffic to peak on Saturday between 10am and 4pm, and motorists are being warned to expect delays on major routes.

Monday is a bank holiday across the UK except Scotland, and is the final public holiday of the summer.

AA patrol of the year Sean Sidley said: “This year we are predicting up to 15 million journeys will be made over the August bank holiday, as families make the most of the warm weather and have a last hurrah before the new school year.

“With events and festivals fully back to normal, localised congestion will peak at closing time around major venues, but the rest of the UK could see peak journeys throughout Saturday.

“Traffic is likely to build again from Monday afternoon and into Tuesday, so allow plenty of time if you’re travelling then.

“Routes to and from coastal resorts and beauty spots will be among the busiest, so drivers should plan ahead for the journey and check your car before you go.”

Train services on some key routes will also be disrupted this weekend due to engineering work.

Network Rail said upgrades worth £90 million will be carried out, but stressed that 95% of lines will remain open.

In the West Midlands, trains will operate to a slightly amended timetable between Lichfield Trent Valley and Bromsgrove and Redditch via Birmingham New Street.

On Sunday, trains between Birmingham New Street and Crewe via Stoke-on-Trent will run to an amended timetable between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton, not calling at Tame Bridge Parkway.