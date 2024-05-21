Moving tributes to well-respected Express & Star journalist Bob Kane

Stalwart journalist Bob Kane had worked in the newspaper industry for more than 40 years – 37 years of which were spent at the Express & Star.

Born and bred in Stirling, the well-respected Scotsman moved to the West Midlands more than 45 years ago.

He began his career on the Birmingham Post and Mail in 1978 as a trainee reporter. He worked there for two years – during which time he met his future wife Gill – before moving to the Worcester Evening News for a brief spell in 1980.

Bob joined the Express & Star in 1980 as a news reporter and went on to become a news editor and latterly a sports sub-editor and writer. He worked for the company until 2017.

Bob Kane in 2015 with Sally Gunnell who he interviewed during his time as a sports writer at the Express & Star

When he wasn’t working, Bob, who would have turned 69 today, had a keen interest in sport – he was an avid Glasgow Rangers supporter as well as a fan of tennis.

Past and present colleagues have paid tribute to Bob, describing him as a great journalist with a wealth of knowledge and someone they looked up to.

“He was a great news editor and a wonderful colleague to us all. As the Sandwell news editor he was a stickler for accuracy and demanded high standards, but was always fair and very supportive to us all,” said former Express & Star Sandwell chief reporter Ken Tudor.

“He played a big role in developing and mentoring young reporters and we will all miss him greatly,” said Ken.

Former reporter Dan Slee added: “When Bob had an issue with your story, you knew about it. He was dry, direct and to the point. When Bob told you, you stayed told.

“But if you listened you learned. I was a far better reporter for paying attention to Bob.”

Express & Star deputy editor Maria Cusine said: “Bob was a wonderful newsdesk colleague. A man of integrity who was a great journalist. He was witty, wise and very knowledgeable.

“Listening to his advice and watching how he operated made you a better journalist.

“Our thoughts are with Bob’s family and friends. He will be dearly missed.”

Bob died in hospital following a period of ill health. He leaves wife Gill, son Andrew, aged 37, daughter Kathryn, 33, and five-month-old grandson Alexander.

His funeral will be held tomorrow at Wyre Forest Crematorium, near Stourport-on-Severn, at 1.30pm.