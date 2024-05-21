Staffordshire Police is out of special measures after improvements in key areas

The police force was placed into special measures by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) two years ago, after struggling to investigate crimes, safeguard vulnerable residents, and was told it must “urgently improve” its overall performance.

This morning the inspectorate was expected to reveal that a shake-up in the aftermath of a damning report in June 2022 was taking effect and that the force was now out of "enhanced monitoring", which is the process of being in special measures.

Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Chris Noble today said: "Whilst it's really positive news, we are keen to make even more progress.

"It is really positive news. We are getting better at how we handle contact from the public and how we contact the public.

"I welcome this decision which comes on the back of incredibly hard work by our officers and staff for two years. Most importantly, it reflects an independent assessment that our communities are receiving a much better service, and our ambition is to significantly improve that service further.

“When we were first placed in ‘Engage’ in June 2022 we were taking nearly 25 seconds to answer 999 calls. Now 999 calls are consistently answered in less than 10 seconds. Our control room staff are now routinely identifying the signs of vulnerability in our contacts with the public, enabling us to help and respond to those most at risk more effectively. This is a result of increased investments in our control room, clear performance processes, enhanced leadership, and adopting best practice ways of working."

The inspectorate's decision followed in-depth monitoring and continuous assessment which showed evidence of the force improvements, including better identifying vulnerable people at the first point of contact and improving the standards of investigation and the service it provides to victims of crime.

Key strategies have included increasing its emergency response team bases from three to 10 stations including Stafford, Cannock, Codsall and Lichfield in the shake-up, tackling serious and organised crime by stepping up focussed operations and stop and search, and improvements to call answering.

The Chief Constable also praised staff for their hard work and approach to the changes introduced and Staffordshire Commissioner for Police, Fire & Rescue and Crime Ben Adams for his support.

Mr Adams said: “Today’s decision by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire & Rescue Services to remove the force from the Engage process is testament to the wide-reaching improvements made by Staffordshire Police.

“This has only been possible due to the hard work and commitment of all the officers and staff here in Staffordshire, led by Chief Constable Chris Noble and his team, and I’m delighted to see that this hard work has been recognised by HMICFRS.

Ben Adams on patrol with Operation Bormus

“This is a significant step forward by Staffordshire Police as they rapidly improve, and I will be closely monitoring the force’s performance on behalf of the communitiesto ensure that this momentum is maintained.”

Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke added: “I am pleased with the progress that Staffordshire Police has made so far. Whilst there is still more to do I have decided to remove the force from our enhanced level of monitoring, known as Engage, and return it to routine monitoring.

“I am reassured by the plans Staffordshire Police has in place to continue making improvements. We will continue to inspect the force to make sure the people of Staffordshire are getting the service they deserve from their police force.”

