Flames spill from roof as fire crews tackle canalside boatyard blaze

Fire crews from seven fire stations across Birmingham and the surrounding area were called to Limekiln Lane in the Highters Heath area of Birmingham after reports of a fire in a boatyard workship on the canalside at around 3am on Tuesday.

The crews arrived to find flames shooting out of the roof of the workshop and tackled the blaze using hose reels and wearing breathing apparatus, with a hydraulic aerial platform also being used.

The fire, which investigators confirmed had been started accidentally, was confirmed as extinguished in the early hours of the morning, with crews returning to dampen down and check the scene for hotspots throughout the day.

Huge flames could be seen coming out of the roof of the boatyard. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Shortly after 3am on Tuesday, we responded to Limekiln Lane in the Highters Heath area of Birmingham.

"Crews from Billesley, Kings Norton, Highgate, Bournbrook, Hay Mills, Solihull and Aston responded.

"A hydraulic aerial platform was also sent to the scene.

"This was a fire in a boatyard workshop on the canalside, measuring 20m x 80m. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire. There were no casualties or injuries.

"Police colleagues were also in attendance.

"Fire Investigation Officers attended the scene and confirmed this fire started accidentally.

"We revisited the scene this morning to damp down hotspots. Further revisits are planned throughout the day."