Two lanes shut and delays of up to an hour on M6 after lorry fire

The lorry fire was reported on the southbound M6 between the M6 Toll and Junction 3 at Coventry before 6am.

Two of four lanes were shut by emergency services and National Highways said a "complex recovery and clear-up operation" is underway. West Midlands Police and the West Midlands Fire Service are in attendance.

By 7am, congestion had reached five miles and two lanes remained closed.

Motorists heading south are advised to allow extra time for their journey. Normal traffic conditions are expected by 10.30am.