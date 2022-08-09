West Midlands Metro services suspended due to fire near the tramlines

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 13/02/2020..Pics of Centenary Square, Birmingham, and new fountain, work on Symphony Hall, and new Metro stop..

Services between Wednesbury and Winson Green were stopped at around 7.30pm on Tuesday evening but were running again by 8.30pm.

West Midlands Metro first tweeted at 7.30pm: "Due to a possible fire close to our network, trams are unable to run between Trinity Way and West Bromwich Central. Services to resume, as soon as we receive the go ahead from the fire services.

In an update half an hour later the tram operator added: "Due to a fire close to our network, trams are unable to run between between Wednesbury Parkway and Winson Green. Services to resume as soon as we receive the go ahead from the fire services."