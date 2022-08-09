Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Midlands Metro services suspended due to fire near the tramlines

By Adam SmithBirminghamPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Tram services had to be suspended due to a fire near the tramlines.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 13/02/2020..Pics of Centenary Square, Birmingham, and new fountain, work on Symphony Hall, and new Metro stop..
SANDWELL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 13/02/2020..Pics of Centenary Square, Birmingham, and new fountain, work on Symphony Hall, and new Metro stop..

Services between Wednesbury and Winson Green were stopped at around 7.30pm on Tuesday evening but were running again by 8.30pm.

West Midlands Metro first tweeted at 7.30pm: "Due to a possible fire close to our network, trams are unable to run between Trinity Way and West Bromwich Central. Services to resume, as soon as we receive the go ahead from the fire services.

In an update half an hour later the tram operator added: "Due to a fire close to our network, trams are unable to run between between Wednesbury Parkway and Winson Green. Services to resume as soon as we receive the go ahead from the fire services."

The Metro Twitter account signalled the end of the suspension, they tweeted: "Trams are now able to run between Wolverhampton St George's and Edgbaston Village."

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
West Bromwich
Sandwell
Wednesbury
Transport
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News