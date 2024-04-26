Music mogul makes tracks for railway history

The music legend and model train fanatic is attempting to create the first Guinness World Record for the largest portable model railway, which will be on display at the NEC arena in Birmingham.

The 208ft x 14ft scale layout will incorporate the tracks built by Waterman and his 'Railnuts' team over the years for display at Chester Cathedral.

The music mogul has loved trains ever since he was a boy

Mr Waterman, 77, from Coventry, said: "Extending Making Tracks for Model World Live at the NEC has been a huge challenge and the Guinness World Record will be a fantastic achievement by the Railnuts if we are successful.