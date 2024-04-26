Kabaddi finals come to city centre in 'grand' event

Nechells Wellbeing Centre, on Rupert Street, Birmingham, is preparing to host the Kabaddi League Grand Final on May 18 and May 19.

Kabaddi originated in India around 5,000 years ago and is the fastest-growing sport in South Asia - second only to cricket - it is now played in more than 50 countries.

The contact sport involves teams of raiders and blockers who must score points by entering the opposition's territory, tagging an opponent and making it back to their half without being tackled to the ground.

The British Kabaddi League (BKL), now in its third season, is helping to maximise the legacy benefits from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, by creating an economic and sporting league for the region.

Next month's event also holds a special significance in the sports world as the West Midlands prepares to host the Kabaddi World Cup in 2025.

The event is coming to the Nechells Wellbeing Centre on May 18 and May 19, with tickets available for purchase on May 1, 20234.

More information can be found on the Birmingham City Council website.