Late night gunman jailed after investigation by police

Deraj Meade was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison after Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday after being found guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and having ammunition without a certificate.

West Midlands Police had arrested the 22-year-old, of Sheldon Heath Road in Birmingham, just days after the incident in John Bright Street saw revellers ducking for cover as he fired two shots just after 3.20am on Saturday, June 17.

Careful CCTV work allowed investigators to track his movements from earlier in the evening and build up a picture of his activity, which proved so conclusive that he pleaded guilty on the opening day of his trial.

The force said that Meade had arrived in the city centre just after 10.30pm and remained in the area around John Bright Street, visiting at least one bar.

He was then seen on CCTV footage visiting a club around 12.30am where he remained until just before 3.10am when he left.

Shortly afterwards he is captured on CCTV again, this time twice firing a gun in the street, with officers later discovering he was returning fire after he'd suffered a gunshot injury to his left arm, inflicted by an unknown assailant.

Meade fled the scene but by June 21, had been identified by West Midlands Police officers who traced him and brought him into custody.

Det Sgt Lucy Mooney from the Reactive Major Crime Team, said: "Meade's actions put a large number of innocent people at risk when he decided to fire shots in the street on a busy Saturday night.

"But quick-time investigations saw us detain him within just a matter of days and he is now behind bars.

"We are committed to protecting our communities from gun crime like this, and we take robust measures to stop those who seek to bring violence onto our streets."