Survivor of Kingstanding gas explosion no longer in "critical condition"

Four houses had to be demolished due to the explosion

The man was pulled from the wreckage of the blast on Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, on Sunday, June 26 and is still in Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A Birmingham Police spokesman said: "A man who suffered serious burns in the explosion in Dulwich Road remains in hospital but his condition is no longer critical.

"Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of all those affected by what happened, and we've supported our partners during their investigations."