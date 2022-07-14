Survivor of Kingstanding gas explosion no longer in "critical condition"

The man was pulled from the wreckage of the blast on Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, on Sunday, June 26 and is still in Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
A Birmingham Police spokesman said: "A man who suffered serious burns in the explosion in Dulwich Road remains in hospital but his condition is no longer critical.
"Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of all those affected by what happened, and we've supported our partners during their investigations."
The man's partner Doreen Mace, aged 79, died in the explosion which was caused by faulty pipework in the property.