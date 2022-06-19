Under arresssssst! Police capture snake inside family's flat

Police capture the snake. Photos: West Midlands Police.

Officers took an emergency call last Sunday from a Birmingham dad who had found the 1.5-metre snake slithering across the lounge floor.

Worried that the black and white snake could be venomous, he quickly moved his children to another room and called police for help.

With the RSPCA not able to attend until the next day, officers went to lend a hand – equipped with a grabber and a pillow case.

They found the snake underneath a sofa and managed to safely pop it into the case and take it to a local reptile house, with one of them joking: “Do I need to record the time of arrest?”

Luckily a member of the police call centre staff was able to act as an in-house reptile expert, having worked in animal research for the University of British Columbia, and offered advice on the likely type of snake and handling tips.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We’re not sure how the snake got into the flat in Hodge Hill, Birmingham. It’s suspected it may have got in through the pipe system.