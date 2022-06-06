Notification Settings

Passengers left facing string of delays as flights delayed at Birmingham Airport

By Thomas ParkesBirminghamPublished:

Passengers have been left facing a string of delays at Birmingham Airport with the longest wait being around 16 hours amid disruption across the UK.

Travellers returning to the UK or leaving at the end of the half-term holiday – and the end of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations – faced disruption.

No flights which landed or departed at Birmingham Airport were cancelled on Monday but holidaymakers and holidaygoers were left facing lengthy delays.

And the longest delayed flight was a Jet2 flight from Las Palmas, one of Spain's Canary Islands, which was scheduled to arrive at 1.10am but was expected to land at 5pm.

Other Jet2 flights arriving at the airport were hit with five hour delays, including from Kos in Greece and Minorca in Spain, whilst Ryanair flights were also heavily delayed.

Elsewhere, for travellers leaving Birmingham, the majority of the planes were on time – except for a few Jet2 and Ryanair flights to Bodrum, Antalya, Rhodes and Budapest.

The airport has seen hefty delays but the majority of disruption has been at other airports across the UK, with a lack of staff in the aviation industry – alongside a rise in demand for travel – leading to delays and cancellations.

One passenger, who flew using TUI via Birmingham Airport, posted on social media: "Delayed two hours going out, pre-paid seats cancelled, no food on plane, then sat on the run way for 90 mins on our return, waiting for the new shift to start to send out the stairs.

"If the staff aren't available to honour the service, why keep selling seats?"

One person said they had spent two and a half hours to get through security at the airport, whilst others praised staff and had "super fast security" – even when they were selected for extra bag checks.

