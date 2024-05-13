Walsall castings and machining group Chamberlin starts insolvency process

It came after shares in historic castings and engineering group Chamberlin, which employs more than 160 people, were suspended a week ago.

Chamberlin, which has its head office at Chuckery Rod, Walsall, says further announcements will be made in due course.

Chief executive Kevin Price said: "Following the company's announcement on May 7 and the subsequent discussions with creditors, customers and shareholders, we do not have a funding solution that provides the necessary liquidity in the time we have available.

"On behalf of the board, I express to our staff, shareholders and all other affected stakeholders our deepest regret that we are having to take the very difficult decision to commence an insolvency process."

Trading on AIM, the Stock Exchange’s market for small and medium size growth companies, was put on hold after the group was issued with a winding-up petition by its main power supplier.

Chamberlin’s origins were in the founding in 1890 of the Chamberlin and Hill foundry. At the start of the 2023-2024 financial year the group employed 165 with 135 in its foundries and 23 in engineering. There were seven head office staff.

On April 10 the group had announced a cost-reduction programme after revealing that underlying demand had been lower than expected in its third quarter with lower sales also negatively affecting profitability and working capital.

It was announced a week later that chairman Keith Butler-Wheelhouse and finance director Alan Tomlinson were set to depart.

Chamberlin has sold its specialist industrial manufacturing subsidiary Petrel in Kitts Green, Birmingham, in a £3 million deal to Project Apollo, part of investment firm Longacre Group.

Proceeds from the deal were expected to reduce the group’s liabilities.

Chamberlin operates across four locations in the UK. The foundry Division specialises in technically demanding castings in complex shapes and in specialist metallurgies. Work is allocated across its three foundry sites based on size and metallurgy as follows:

Chamberlin & Hill Castings in Walsall produces castings up to five kilograms in grey iron and its machining centre based in Walsall machines parts cast at the foundry.

The group also includes Russell Ductile Castings in Scunthorpe make 100kg and six tonnes castings in a wide variety of iron grades.