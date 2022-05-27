Birmingham man jailed for over five years after smuggling drugs into prison

Judah Morton-Wade

Judah Morton-Wade, from Birmingham, was found guilty of three drugs offences and locked up for five years and two months.

He was found guilty of supplying a controlled drug of class A to another and two counts of supplying a controlled drug of class B to another.

Warwickshire Crown Court heard how Morton-Wade concealed 9.68 grams of cocaine and 23.6 grams of cannabis inside of a small white package which was taken, on his person, into HMP Dovegate.

During an arranged visit between Morton-Wade and an inmate, the package was handed over to the prisoner. The exchange was witnessed on CCTV, leading to Morton-Wade’s arrest. Following an evaluation, the drugs contained in the package were estimated to be worth around £2,150.

The 42-year-old, of Hagley Road in Birmingham, was sentenced to five years and two months at the court on May 18.

DC Laura Board, the officer in charge of the case from Staffordshire Police, said: “Eagle-eyed officers managed to seize the drug package before it could be brought into circulation in our prison.