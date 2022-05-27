Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Birmingham man jailed for over five years after smuggling drugs into prison

By Thomas ParkesBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

A man from the West Midlands who smuggled more than £2,000 worth of drugs into prison has been jailed for over five years.

Judah Morton-Wade
Judah Morton-Wade

Judah Morton-Wade, from Birmingham, was found guilty of three drugs offences and locked up for five years and two months.

He was found guilty of supplying a controlled drug of class A to another and two counts of supplying a controlled drug of class B to another.

Warwickshire Crown Court heard how Morton-Wade concealed 9.68 grams of cocaine and 23.6 grams of cannabis inside of a small white package which was taken, on his person, into HMP Dovegate.

During an arranged visit between Morton-Wade and an inmate, the package was handed over to the prisoner. The exchange was witnessed on CCTV, leading to Morton-Wade’s arrest. Following an evaluation, the drugs contained in the package were estimated to be worth around £2,150.

The 42-year-old, of Hagley Road in Birmingham, was sentenced to five years and two months at the court on May 18.

DC Laura Board, the officer in charge of the case from Staffordshire Police, said: “Eagle-eyed officers managed to seize the drug package before it could be brought into circulation in our prison.

"I am thankful that Morton-Wade was apprehended and I am happy that justice has been delivered."

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News