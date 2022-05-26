Sea Life Centre Birmingham throws penguin party to celebrate Jubilee

The penguins celebrating the Platinum Jubilee

Whist the UK enjoys a double bank holiday to mark the momentous occasion, Sea Life Birmingham’s adorable Gentoo penguins will also be joining in on the celebrations.

The Penguin Ice Adventure area will be adorned in bunting and decorations turning the Penguin’s abode into the perfect street party location, imitating scenes up and down the country during the June bank holiday weekend.

Sea Life Birmingham is home to the tight-knit group of Gentoo penguins who are renowned for forming strong lasting bonds.

As such, Buzz, Prince, Hook, Monty, Rex, Niffler and Tina hit the news earlier this year due to comparisons to their infamous neighbours – the Peaky Blinders.

The penguins will be served their food on cups and saucers, whilst the animal care team will be treating the waddle to a fish and ice cake – meaning the adorable bunch will be fully immersed in the Jubilee celebrations.

Amy Langham, general manager at Sea Life Birmingham, said: “We’re all extremely excited to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee this June. However, we didn’t want our penguin pals to feel sad at missing out.