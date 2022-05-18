Birmingham New Street station locked down amid police incident

Birmingham New Street station

The station went into lockdown on Wednesday evening amid rumours of a stabbing.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and passengers were held at the barriers at the entrance to the station.

West Midlands Railway said that trains were delayed due to emergency services dealing with an incident while Birmingham New Street tweeted thanking passengers for their patience while emergency services were dealing with an emergency.

A National Rail spokesperson said: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident at Birmingham New Street, trains running through this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes."