Project aims to open up unexplored parts of city

The keys to the city will open up unique places across Birmingham. Photo: Lensi Photography

The Birmingham 2022 Festival has announced Yale as official sponsor of "Key to the City", a project producing 15,000 keys and giving recipients access to 22 locations around the city that, combined, create a compelling portrait.

The specially designed keys will begin production in early May at the company’s Portobello factory and will be presented to recipients from May 28 at the exchange site in Birmingham New Street Station in designed boxes.

They will come with an accompanying passport, which acts as a map and guide and, for 6 weeks from May 28, anyone will be able to award the Key to the City to whomever they want, for whatever reason they want.

Key holders will be able to explore private and intriguing places and spaces that they might not have happened on before bringing a new perspective to the city and will be able to access these locations until August 7.

Locations include special access to 103 Colmore Row (a view of the city from the 18th floor terrace); Northfield Community Garden; Minworth Green Bridge; Green Lane Masjid and Ikon Gallery.

Harry Warrender, senior vice president and head of UKI. ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions said: "We are honoured to be the Official Sponsor of the Key to the City project and play our part in the Birmingham 2022 Festival.

"The bespoke Yale keys will offer anyone visiting Birmingham the opportunity to unlock and explore new experiences around the city."

Louisa Davies, Senior Producer for the Birmingham 2022 Festival, adds: “Key to the City and Yale is a match made in Birmingham.

"This is a project that will unlock so many surprising experiences for 15,000 people.

"It will paint a portrait of the city that reflects our vision for the Festival - to inspire people to explore and celebrate this unique cultural landscape."

The Key Exchange Ceremony site, located beneath the departure boards at New Street Station, will be open from 11am to 7pm from May 28 to June 5 June and from 11am to 7pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays afterwards.