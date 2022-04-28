Countdown begins to start of International Blind Sport games

Athletes, officials and organisers get together to celebrate the launch of the games

Birmingham has been announced as the host of the 2023 International Blind Sport Federation (IBSA) World Games, with a launch event at Birmingham University's Bramall Building beginning the countdown.

It follows a successful joint bid to host the event from British Blind Sport, Birmingham City Council, Sport Birmingham, UK Sport, and the University of Birmingham and will take place in venues across Birmingham and the wider region in August 2023.

Newly appointed IBSA President, Sandro di Girolamo spoke at the launch, having travelled from Italy to mark the occasion, while Royal National Institute of Blind People COO David Clarke announced the RNIB as the Games lead sponsors

Following the official launch, guests moved through to the Great Hall and were given the chance to meet partially sighted athletes from Goalball, Judo, Football and Shooting, whilst learning about the University’s extensive research into sight loss.

The Games will see more than 1,250 blind and partially sighted athletes travel from across the world to compete in 11 different sports ranging from powerlifting, tennis, and archery.

Football (B1 Men), Goalball (Men and Women) and Judo (Men and Women) events will also act as qualifying tournaments for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Sallie Barker, Chair of British Blind Sport, said: "We are so excited that the countdown to the Games has officially begun.

"Today’s launch was a wonderful opportunity to introduce the blind and partially sighted sporting world to Birmingham and the wider region and we can’t wait to welcome athletes from all over the world to the second city next summer."

David Clarke said: "I am delighted that RNIB is the Games Lead Sponsor which will showcase and highlight the talents and skills of athletes who are blind or partially sighted from all over the globe here in Birmingham.

"Sport has played a massive part in my life and to compete at the highest level, and on home soil, is something I was lucky enough to do.

"I am sure the athletes will savour the opportunity and produce some memorable performances to wow the public packing out the venues.

"There are many sports that people wrongly think blind and partially sighted people are unable to participate in and hopefully the Games will challenge these misconceptions.

"It is my sincere hope that this global event will encourage more people with sight loss to get involved in sport as well as encouraging sports providers to take proactive steps to be welcoming and inclusive."