City 'stands ready' to welcome Ukraine refugees after 500,000 flee country

The U.N. has estimated that Russian's invasion of Ukraine could produce as many as 4 million refugees. Photo:AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

Councillor Ian Ward, who heads up Birmingham Council, made the pledge as calls were made to the Home Secretary Priti Patel to ease the visa rules.

Ms Patel announced on Monday family members of those who are British nationals, or have been given settled status, can come to the UK for 12 months.

But she ruled out waiving the visa rules because of fears that Russian troops – and extremists – could try and come to the UK under the visa programme.

Councillor Ward, who signed the letter alongside fellow councillor John Cotton and Birmingham City of Sanctuary chair David Brown, said: "We urge you to work with local authorities across the country to ensure that every area of the United Kingdom plays its part in welcoming vulnerable Ukrainians fleeing the conflict."

The Labour politician later tweeted: "As a City of Sanctuary, Birmingham stands ready to play its part in providing safety for people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine and we would expect other towns and cities to play their part at this time of international crisis. #WeStandWithUkraine."

More than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week, according to the UN refugee agency.

Meanwhile a woman from the West Midlands has raised almost £700 through a fundraising page aimed at helping thousands of people fleeing Ukraine after Russia's invasion.

Lisa Kay, from Solihull, is aiming to raise as much as possible to those escaping the conflict – with the money set to be used for food, baby equipment and clothing.

It will see the money used sent to help thousands of fleeing Ukrainians in Tychy, a city in Poland, which refugees have temporarily called home as peace talks started.

A statement from Lisa, on the GoFundMe page titled "Help refugees fleeing Ukraine into Poland", said: "I have many friends here in the UK and around the world.

"My Polish friends and family are experiencing an exodus of Ukrainian refugees, predominantly women and children. As such there is a shortage of food, baby equipment and clothing.

"I'd really appreciate everyone sharing this page and lets get as much as we can for these people, who do not deserve what they are currently going through.

"This particular fundraiser will go to Tychy in Poland, helping thousands of fleeing Ukrainians. All funds will be controlled and made public to show that every penny raised will be sent to them."