Joe models Rep costumes up for sale this week

Joe Lycett wearing a costume from Peter Pan. Photo: Graeme Braidwood.

As part of the theatre's open day on Saturday, costumes from previous shows at the producing theatre will be up for sale to the general public.

Comedian and general prankster, Birmingham's own Joe Lycett, modelled some of the costumes ahead of the sale, including a My Little Pony shawl worn in a production of Peter Pan.

A spokesperson for Birmingham Rep said: "Enjoy exclusive access to The Rep’s main stage with a rare chance to rifle through rails of fabulous items and outfits from our costume stores.

"Our renowned wardrobe department has been making costumes in our current building for 50 years and there’s so many gems to discover.

"With show-stopping costumes and beautiful handmade pieces spanning a huge variety of styles, periods and characters as well as shoes and accessories, you really won’t want to miss it!

"When it’s gone it’s gone, so make sure you get there early to grab the best finds. All funds raised will go back towards supporting the charitable status of The Rep in providing theatre for everyone.

"Remember to think green and bring your own bags."

The sale includes shoes and outfits from the theatre's 2018 production of The Wizard of Oz; the witch's coat from The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe (2015); and an outfit worn in Anita and Me (2015).

Some of the more show-stopping items up for sale are from the theatre's 2019 production of Peter Pan.

The punkish jackets and shawls with children's toys sewn on, modelled lovingly by Joe Lycett, were worn in the modern retelling of the J.M Barrie tale.

In this urban production, set in a tower block in Birmingham, the world of Netherland is a wondrous escape for Wendy, a child in foster care who is distrustful of adults.

The bold outfits combine childlike imagination with an edgier undercurrent, reflective of the piece.

Alongside the costume sale, the Rep is also hosting backstage tours, interactive workshops for young people, history talks, and practical demonstrations as part of its open day.

Throughout the day, members of the Young Rep will also be performing extracts of Shakespeare in the theatre's lobby.