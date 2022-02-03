Perry Barr masterplan set to help secure Birmingham’s 2022 legacy

A CGI projection of what Perry Barr could look like by 2040

The Perry Barr 2040: A Vision for Legacy plan will be adopted by Birmingham Council 's cabinet after going through an 11-week period of public consultation last year.

The masterplan details how the council and partners will work together to secure future growth, investment and positive change for north west Birmingham – building on more than £700 million of regeneration already underway.

Six key objectives underpin the final version of the plan for the area, set to play an integral part in the hosting of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games this summer.

This includes providing an attractive choice of places to live, work, play and visit; prioritising parks, waterways and public spaces to enhance biodiversity; and helping Birmingham to become carbon neutral by 2030.

A sketch proposing what the urban centre may look like

It also lays out plans to make Perry Barr the best-connected suburb in Birmingham.

Finally, the plan encourages the celebration of Perry Barr's cultural, sporting and historic identity and hopes to embrace Perry Barr's ability to deliver ambitious change.

Councillor Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham Council, said: “Our bold decision to bid for the 2022 Commonwealth Games shows how the council was looking to level up before it became a fashionable term. And it's clear that becoming the Proud Host City has unlocked a once-in-a-lifetime package of investment for Perry Barr and surrounding areas.

A sketch proposing what the central park may look like

“But in order to realise the full potential of that golden opportunity we need a detailed vision and plan, shaped by local people.

“Through the extensive consultation staged last summer we received many comments and ideas that have helped refine the masterplan into the bold blueprint for how we will deliver new housing, better transport links, improved open spaces, new leisure facilities and upgraded infrastructure that have the maximum benefits for everyone in the area.