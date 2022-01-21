Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Call to nominate local heroes for Queen’s Baton Relay

By Nathan RoweBirminghamPublished:

People in the Black Country have once again been urged to nominate community heroes to be Batonbearers for the Queen’s Baton Relay at The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Kadeena Cox was the first Batonbearer to receive the baton from the Queen last year.
Kadeena Cox was the first Batonbearer to receive the baton from the Queen last year.

The baton will travel to every region in England, before arriving at the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on July 28, with nominations open until February 14.

Councillor Garry Perry, Walsall Council's deputy leader for resilient communities, said: "We have an abundance of people across Walsall who fit the criteria and this has been demonstrated more than ever during the ongoing pandemic.

"To nominate, all you need to do is explain how your nominee is making a difference in their community and why they deserve to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"Please do get your nominations in before the closing date of 14 February and help to get Walsall on the map."

A total of 2,022 inspirational people are wanted for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play a part in the a tradition that builds anticipation for the forthcoming Games.

Four-time Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox, who was the first Batonbearer to receive the baton from the Queen last year, unveiled a commemorative mural in Birmingham to commemorate the searches launch.

Nominations can now be made on the Birmingham 2022 website by submitting a maximum of 100 words on how the nominee is making a difference to their community and why they deserve the honour.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Sandwell
Dudley
Staffordshire
Walsall
Wolverhampton
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News