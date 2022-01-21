Call to nominate local heroes for Queen’s Baton Relay

Kadeena Cox was the first Batonbearer to receive the baton from the Queen last year.

The baton will travel to every region in England, before arriving at the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on July 28, with nominations open until February 14.

Councillor Garry Perry, Walsall Council's deputy leader for resilient communities, said: "We have an abundance of people across Walsall who fit the criteria and this has been demonstrated more than ever during the ongoing pandemic.

"To nominate, all you need to do is explain how your nominee is making a difference in their community and why they deserve to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"Please do get your nominations in before the closing date of 14 February and help to get Walsall on the map."

A total of 2,022 inspirational people are wanted for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play a part in the a tradition that builds anticipation for the forthcoming Games.

