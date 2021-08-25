Motorcyclist dies after Birmingham collision

Emergency services were called to Coventry Road, in Sheldon, at around 9.15pm on Tuesday, to reports that a motorbike had collided with a stationery car.

The 41-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital as a precaution. He is assisting police with their enquiries.

Sergeant Mark Crozier, from West Midlands Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, as his family are being supported by specialist officers.

“Our investigations are very much ongoing to identify how this collision happened. We are also asking for anyone in the area at the time, or anyone with dash cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, we found one patient, the motorcyclist, in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced trauma care on scene but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing more could be done to save him and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries.”

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a BASICS emergency doctor and a critical care paramedic attended the scene.