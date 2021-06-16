West Midlands woman dies after falling from cliff

Dorset Police said it is investigating the circumstances of the incident at Durdle Door in Dorset.

The force said the woman, who has been named in reports as Tahira Jabeen, was pronounced dead at the scene on the Man O War beach.

A fundraising website page set up for her family by a colleague had raised nearly £2,500 last night and said: “Tahira Jabeen lost her life after falling from a cliff in Dorset while making memories with her daughter. Leaving behind five beautiful girls who will not be able to replace her.”

A Dorset Police spokeswoman said: “At 3.07pm yesterday Dorset Police received a report that a woman had fallen from a cliff at Durdle Door near Lulworth.

“Officers attended together with other emergency services colleagues.