More CCTV images released in hunt for suspected Birmingham derby hooligans

The force is seeking to identify the men in the pictures as they are suspected of being involved in disorder during the match between Birmingham City FC and Aston Villa FC at St Andrew's on October 29.

The 16 CCTV images are the fourth batch released by detectives in recent days.

Superintendent Nick Rowe, head of the Football Unit, said: “If anyone does recognise themselves get in contact now as we will be out looking for them at the forthcoming matches or they will get a knock on the door from us when they least expect it."

If you have any information which could help the investigation, please contact the football unit on 101 quoting the number on the photo.