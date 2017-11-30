Menu

Advertising

Man 'falls from platform' at Birmingham New Street station

By Robert Cox | Birmingham | News | Published:

A man reportedly fell between train tracks and the platform edge at Birmingham New Street station.

Birmingham New Street station

West Midlands Fire Service were alerted to the incident by British Transport Police shortly after 8pm today.

Fire crews were sent from Highgate and Ladywood and police officers and paramedics have also attended.

The man is believed to have been rescued and taken to hospital.

A spokesman for the fire service, said: "We were called to reports a man had fallen between the platform and the tracks.

"We had our technical rescue team on route but they were stood down before they arrived."

A British Transport Police spokesman said there was an ongoing incident but could not yet provide further details.

Birmingham Local Hubs News
Robert Cox

By Robert Cox
Senior Reporter - @rcox_star

Senior Reporter covering news in Wolverhampton.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News