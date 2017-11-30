Man 'falls from platform' at Birmingham New Street station

West Midlands Fire Service were alerted to the incident by British Transport Police shortly after 8pm today.

Fire crews were sent from Highgate and Ladywood and police officers and paramedics have also attended.

The man is believed to have been rescued and taken to hospital.

A spokesman for the fire service, said: "We were called to reports a man had fallen between the platform and the tracks.

"We had our technical rescue team on route but they were stood down before they arrived."

A British Transport Police spokesman said there was an ongoing incident but could not yet provide further details.