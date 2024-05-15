Cadbury shares thousands of nostalgic 'Memory Bar Boxes' of chocolate - and you can apply for one

To help put a stop to the heartbreak dementia causes, Cadbury has partnered with Alzheimer's Research UK to support the charity's research for a cure by releasing 'Memory Bar Boxes.'

An activity which has been suggested as being beneficial to those living with dementia and their caregivers is Reminiscence Therapy, which involves discussing memories and past experiences using tangible prompts such as photographs or nostalgic items to evoke memories and to stimulate conversation.

The Memory Bar Boxes have been created following requests from care homes and dementia support groups to the Cadbury archives for packaging no longer in circulation to support with memory activities and to help in stimulating conversation.

Alongside Alzheimer's Research UK, the business is working to create a nostalgic experience for those living with dementia, featuring classic Dairy Milk bars, from as far back as 1915 until the present day.

The 'Memory Bars' form part of a wider package in the style of a memory box, which also features a digital download link, where people can find extra content, including classic posters and past packaging from other Cadbury products. The carefully selected archive material tells the story of an iconic British brand, this year celebrating its 200th anniversary, that has been part of people's lives through generations, in moments big and small.

The Memory Bar Boxes. Photo: Lia Toby/PA Media Assignments

Throughout this week (Dementia Action Week), members of the public will be able to apply for their own Memory Bar box if they feel this could support similar memory stimulating activity at home. In addition, 3,000 boxes will be distributed to care homes and Alzheimer's Research UK supporters across the country.

Alzheimer's Research UK supporter Layla Andrews, whose mother Karen was diagnosed with dementia at the age of 64, understands the impact of dementia first-hand: "It's really tough to see the impact dementia has on my mum. Mum struggles with technology, reading and writing and being able to recognise money, which is tough given she used to be a bursar at a school.

The Memory Bar Boxes. Photo: Lia Toby/PA Media Assignments

"But she is still able to do so much like walking her dog and swimming. We also make time to connect and that is why this campaign from Cadbury is so important, as it gives us and others the opportunity to reflect on our shared memories over the years. I'm proud to be part of this campaign and to raise further awareness for Alzheimer's Research UK as it continues to work towards finding a cure for dementia."

Sarah Cadwallader, general manager at Barchester's Elgar Court Care Home in Malvern, said: "Our approach to caring for residents living with dementia is focused on positivity and delivering person-centred care - it can be a complex condition and at times frustrating both for the person living with it and their loved ones, as they experience changes in their abilities.

"An activity that we have found to be beneficial in improving cognition and mood is designing group activities to help residents reminisce and take a trip back through time - a great way of stimulating conversation. Through its Memory Bar Boxes, Cadbury has brought joy to generations of people. The memorable wrappers brought positive happy stimuli during these activities and provided an opportunity to share memories and laughter together."

The Memory Bar Boxes. Photo: Lia Toby/PA Media Assignments

Samantha Benham-Hermetz, executive director of policy and communications at Alzheimer's Research UK, said: "We are so excited to be working with Cadbury on these Memory Bar Boxes, as part of our partnership. They are such a special way for people with dementia and their loved ones to reminisce together, and we're delighted that thousands of people will benefit from them.

"Our partnership with Cadbury is also helping to put a much-needed spotlight on dementia and driving forward Alzheimer's Research UK's work towards a cure. It is more important than ever that we continue progress towards new treatments, as this is our best chance of putting a stop to the heartbreak of dementia. But we can't do this alone. We are so grateful to Cadbury for standing with us and everyone affected by dementia."

Elise Burditt, senior marketing director at Cadbury, said: "As Cadbury turns 200 this year, there has been great excitement in celebrating the longstanding relationship between the brand and the British public - 200 years of products that have become part of our culture in life moments big and small.

"As part of the celebrations, we wanted to answer special requests that had been coming from care homes, dementia support groups and members of the public over the years, for nostalgic Cadbury wrappers and posters, which could provide a sense of comfort and connection to those living with dementia.

"Earlier this year, we announced our partnership with Alzheimer's Research UK and released limited-edition Dairy Milk bars featuring iconic designs from 1915 to present day. And now those bars feature within these Memory Bar Boxes, which will be sent around the country to people affected by the condition. We are also donating £200,000 to support Alzheimer's Research UK's search for a cure for dementia and their work to drive awareness of the condition."

To learn more or apply for a Memory Bar box, visit cadbury.co.uk/explore/partnerships/memory-bars and fill in your details. Read the full terms and conditions at cadbury.co.uk/terms-and-conditions/cadbury-memory-bars.